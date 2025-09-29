bp announces that it has made a final investment decision for Tiber-Guadalupe, its seventh oil and gas hub in the Gulf of Mexico.



The $5bn project involves a floating platform capable of producing 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day from six wells in the Tiber field and two wells in the Guadalupe field.



Production is expected to start in 2030. Recoverable resources in the first phase are estimated at 350 million barrels of oil equivalent. Andy Krieger, bp's senior vice president for the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, emphasizes that this project demonstrates our commitment to investing in the Gulf and developing reliable and secure energy.



With Tiber-Guadalupe and Kaskida, wholly owned by bp, the group plans to invest $10bn in the Paleogene area and increase its total US production, offshore and onshore, to more than 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030.