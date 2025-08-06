Oddo BHF confirms its 'Neutral' rating on BP shares with an unchanged target price of 400p.



The analyst reports that Q2 results highlight a strong operating performance, with EBIT 13.4% above consensus and adjusted net income up 29.3% compared to expectations, notably thanks to a lower-than-anticipated tax rate.



The broker also highlights solid results in the Gas & Low Carbon and Customers & Products divisions, with performances 19% and 20% above expectations, respectively. In particular, bp made a significant discovery in Brazil, described as the "best ever" in terms of exploration.



At the same time, the research firm notes a reduction in debt from $27bn to $26bn, supported by ongoing divestments. However, it believes that the current valuation, which it considers to be in line with the market, and the below-average yield limit the stock's upside potential in the near term.