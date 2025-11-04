On Tuesday morning, bp reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised its asset disposal program, announcements that were welcomed, albeit without much enthusiasm, on the London Stock Exchange.



The British oil major posted underlying replacement cost earnings, an indicator that corresponds to net income, down to $2.21bn for the period from July to September, down from $2.27bn a year earlier, but higher than analysts' forecasts, which averaged around $2bn.



The group said its quarterly results reflected increased production and strong refining margins, both of which more than offset weakness in its trading activities.



Its operating cash flow thus increased to $7.79bn, compared with $6.76bn in Q3 2024.



bp maintained its quarterly dividend at 8.32 cents per share and renewed its share buyback program at $0.75bn for the next three months, as in the previous three months.



However, the company has committed to divesting more than $4bn in assets over FY 2025, exceeding its previous target of between $3bn and $4bn.



On the London Stock Exchange, bp shares rose 0.8% in the wake of these announcements, outperforming the FTSE 100 index (-0.7%) and the STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas sector index (-0.7%).





