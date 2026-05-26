The board of bp p.l.c. today unanimously decided that Albert Manifold will step down as Chairman and director, effective immediately. "This decision follows serious concerns raised with the board regarding significant standards of governance, oversight, and conduct," the British oil major stated. A process to appoint a new permanent Chairman will be initiated.

The bp board has appointed Ian Tyler as interim Chairman, effective immediately.



Tyler stated: "The board and the leadership team have deep conviction in the strategic direction we have set, and the company is moving at pace to deliver it. bp is building a strong track record of underlying operational performance and a focus on financial discipline - all with the aim of ensuring growth in value and shareholder returns."



"Albert helped bring welcome focus and pace to bp's transformation. However, the board was surprised and disappointed to learn of governance oversight and conduct issues that it deems unacceptable, and it has taken decisive action," commented Amanda Blanc, bp's Senior Independent Director.