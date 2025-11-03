bp announces that it has entered into an agreement to sell minority interests in midstream assets operated by its subsidiary bpx energy in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins in the United States to private investor Sixth Street.



The transaction has a total consideration of $1.5bn and is structured in two phases: approximately $1 billion paid upon signing and the balance expected by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals.



The assets in question include pipelines and facilities, including four central processing facilities in the Permian Basin. These assets connect wells to third-party pipeline systems, transporting oil and gas to customers.



The agreement will enable the British oil and gas giant to "unlock capital while retaining the operation and control of strategic assets" and will make a significant contribution to its 2025 divestment target.