Under EU Merger Regulations, the European Commission has approved the creation of a joint venture by: (i) Alba NGM Co-Invest S.L.P.S, controlled by Alba Infra Founding Partners SAS (ALBA); (ii) Mirova Energy Transition 6 S.L.P., controlled by BPCE SA; and (iii) Caisse des dépôts et consignations ('CDC'), all of which are located in France.



The transaction mainly concerns investments in low-carbon mobility and decentralized renewable energy systems in France.



The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given that the joint venture has negligible activities in the European Economic Area and that the combined market position of the companies resulting from the proposed transaction is limited.



The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. This summary clearance demonstrates the Commission's commitment to reducing the regulatory burden on companies and to quickly approving transactions that clearly do not harm competition in Europe, but rather support the EU's decarbonization efforts and the transition to clean energy.