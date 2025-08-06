In Q2 2025, the banking group Groupe BPCE recorded net attributable income of €976m, up 21% y-o-y (+25% excluding exceptional surcharge). This performance was driven by strong growth in net banking income (+12% to €6.3bn) and a significant improvement in the cost/income ratio, which fell by 4.2 points to 66.3%. This ratio measures the weight of expenses in relation to revenues, and its decline reflects gains in cost management efficiency.
Gross operating income rose 24% to €2,011m, while the cost of risk remained stable at €559m.
All business lines contributed to this momentum. Local Banking and Insurance posted 13% revenue growth in Q2, driven by a rebound in net interest income and solid commercial activity.
Global Financial Services grew by 6%, with record revenues in Corporate and Institutional Banking (+10% to €1.25bn). Natixis IM recorded net inflows of €22bn over the half-year.
Q2 results illustrate the very good organic performance of our businesses, achieved through rigorous cost management, Management said, adding that the ongoing acquisition of novobanco, Portugal's fourth-largest bank, marks a strategic step towards the internationalization of the group.
The CET1 ratio reached 16.3% at the end of June, while the LCR stood at 143%, confirming the strength of the balance sheet.
Under these conditions, the guidance for 2025 has been confirmed, in line with the targets of the "Vision 2030" plan.
