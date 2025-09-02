BPCE announced this morning that it had successfully finalized the first European Defense Bond issued by a financial institution in Europe on August 28, 2025.



The placement of this €750m senior preferred bond issue, with a maturity of five years, was arranged by Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB).



The funds raised will be used to finance and refinance assets in the defense sector.



The success of this issue demonstrates the market's strong interest in this pioneering initiative, with a high level of oversubscription (€2.8 billion in the order book), bringing together more than 140 investors, the group said.



As part of its Vision 2030 strategic project, Groupe BPCE is committed to the defense sector in order to meet sovereignty challenges.



Jérôme Terpereau, Chief Financial Officer of Groupe BPCE, said: "BPCE's issuance of the first European Defense Bond, which has been awarded the Euronext label, marks a new milestone in the financing of companies in the defense and security sector. Thanks to this issue, which attracted strong interest from investors, Groupe BPCE is reaffirming its commitment to this strategic area, which is essential for national and European sovereignty, as well as its pioneering role in the bond market."