Despite Brazil's interest rates being at 15%, the 8.5 million unit housing deficit, 50%+ middle-class penetration rate, and accelerating credit growth via Brazil's payments system have made housing widely accessible to its growing population.

Brazilian homebuilders are currently trading at roughly 5-6x P/E compared to the broader Bovespa index at 11x, giving a near 50% discount to market valuations. This is mostly due to the borrowing rates (the Selic interest rate set by the Brazilian Central Bank) being at its highest since 2006, acting as the largest pressure point in compressing valuations beyond what underlying fundamentals justify.

In a nutshell, what we’re seeing happen here is another interesting mispricing that will sustain for a couple years at the very least, driven by 2026’s elections, housing reforms with the Minha Casa Minha Vida programme overhaul, adding more premium yet affordable assets in the social housing mix, and a major Selic easing in 2026 acting as the prominent driver in normalisation of valuations in housing and real estate.

In this edition of Impactfull Weekly, we're diving into the economics, growth drivers and risk factors in our thesis behind investing early (with some risk) in the Brazilian housing market recovery driven first by social housing reform and elections ramp up.







Today’s market: record activity despite high rates

Brazil's residential real estate market reached $95.6 billion in 2025, with launches up 6.8% and sales up 9.6% year-on-year in H1 2025 according to CBIC data.

São Paulo, which dominates metro-region transactions, continues to set records. According to SECOVI-SP's October 2025 survey, the trailing 12 months saw 111,900 units sold and 136,300 units launched in the city - both surpassing 2024's already-record figures.

This 30% surge in launches tells us that developers have conviction that demand will persist despite elevated rates.

The market operates through a distinctive value chain where developers acquire land (increasingly via property swaps, where instead of buying and selling each others properties, you circumvent the middlemen and exchange property deeds, rather than land & property purchases with cash: 90% of MRV's recent acquisitions used swaps), construct using a mix of in-house and third-party teams, and sell primarily through direct channels with financing sourced from three pools:

FGTS (workers' fund) for low-income,

SBPE (savings-backed mortgages) for middle-income,

and market-rate SFI financing for high-end properties.

Think of FGTS as a giant national piggy bank. Every formal worker in Brazil has 8% of their salary deposited into this fund by their employer. The government then lends this pool of savings to low-income homebuyers at subsidised rates, typically 4-8% versus 11-12% in the open market. This creates a separate, insulated financing channel that keeps functioning even when commercial mortgage rates spike.

The Minha Casa Minha Vida social housing programme dominates the low-income segment, capturing 53% of national launches and 47% of sales in Q1 2025. The programme operates across four income brackets:







Why is it mispriced, and for how long?

The Brazilian housing sector carries deep psychological scars from the 2014-2016 recession, when GDP contracted 8.2% cumulatively: the deepest decline since 1981-83. The construction sector suffered 14 consecutive quarters of negative results, major homebuilders including PDG Realty filed for bankruptcy, and mortgage lending collapsed 33% in 2015 and 38% in 2016. This trauma created persistent investor scepticism that persists today despite industry consolidation and balance sheet improvements.

The sector exhibits extreme sensitivity to Selic rates (Brazil's benchmark interest rate, equivalent to the Fed funds rate in the US).

When rates peaked at 14.25% in 2015-2016, homebuilder stocks collapsed. When rates fell to historic lows of 2% in 2020, housing demand surged and mortgage lending doubled. Today, with Selic at 15% (the highest since July 2006), valuations have compressed to decade lows even as operational metrics approach or exceed historical peaks.

Current valuation multiples reveal the extent of the discount:

Metric Current Context Homebuilder sector P/E 5-6x Roughly half the broad market Ibovespa P/E 10.69x Fair value vs 10-year average of 9.96x Ibovespa P/E 10.69x Fair value vs 20-year average of 9.93x MRV vs fair value estimate 78% discount Per analyst models







If homebuilders traded merely in line with the broad Brazilian market (itself not super expensive by historical standards), share prices would need to roughly double. And the broad market valuation assumes no improvement in the macro environment.

Compared to other emerging market homebuilders, Brazil looks notably cheap.

Indian homebuilders like DLF and Godrej Properties trade near 10-year valuation peaks after rallying 55% in five months. Mexican homebuilders trade at an average P/BV of 1.75x, similar to Brazil's 1.68x, but with smaller addressable markets and less government programme support.

The political cycle has also played its part in amplifying volatility. From the Dilma impeachment through Temer's reforms, Bolsonaro's tenure (terminating MCMV, renaming it Casa Verde e Amarela), and now Lula's return (restoring and expanding MCMV), the sector has experienced multiple policy reversals.

Yet beneath all this noise, the structural housing deficit persists regardless of which party is in power: a reality that anchors our thesis behind this recovery.

Growth drivers

Minha Casa Minha Vida (My House, My Life):

Brazil's housing deficit stands at 5.97 million units according to Fundação João Pinheiro's September 2025 release, the lowest in the historical series but still representing 7.6% of households. The decline from 6.21 million in 2022 reflects MCMV's impact, with over 1.7 million units contracted since the programme resumed in 2023.

Approximately 75% of the deficit affects families earning two minimum wages or less (up to R$2,640/month), squarely within MCMV Faixa 1 eligibility.

Excessive rent burden (households spending over 30% of income on rent) accounts for 3.24 million households alone.

At the current MCMV contracting pace of approximately 700,000 financings annually (2024 saw a record 698,000), clearing this deficit would take 8+ years minimum, and that assumes no growth in demand.

With household formation adding approximately 1.2 million units annually, the deficit is essentially permanent without sustained policy intervention. This creates a durable demand floor for builders focused on the affordable segment.

The MCMV programme's 2025 expansion provides unprecedented policy support:

Budget expansion: +$2.0B for subsidies

Pre-Salt Social Fund injection: +$3.3B planned

Unit targets: 2 million by 2026 (1.26 million already contracted)

Faixa 4 addition: extends coverage to families earning up to R$12,000/month

Property value ceilings increased: up to R$275,000 in major metros

Demographic tailwinds

Brazil's urban population of 186.6 million (88% of total) continues growing at 0.63% annually. Household formation is projected to increase 15.8% by 2027, reaching 29.8 million households. Single-person households (the fastest-growing segment at 20.1% growth) particularly drive demand for compact apartments, which already represent 83% of new launches in São Paulo.

The middle class has expanded significantly, with classes A, B, and C combined exceeding 50.1% of households for the first time since 2015. Unemployment reached 5.8% in Q2 2025, the lowest since IBGE began collecting data in 2012.

Consumer confidence hit 89.8 points in November 2025, its highest level since late 2024. These metrics support first-time buyer demand in both subsidised and market-rate segments.

Interest rate trajectory

Consensus expects Selic to fall from 15% currently to approximately 12-12.25% by end-2026: 275 basis points of cuts that would materially improve mortgage affordability.

Markets tend to underestimate the scale of easing in previous cycles, suggesting cuts could exceed consensus. Each 100 basis point reduction expands the pool of households that qualify for mortgages and improves builder project IRRs (internal rates of return, the annualised profit percentage on each development).

Land bank valuations offer margin of safety. Cyrela trades at a P/E of 5.6x versus sector median of 21.3x, with net debt-to-equity of just 9.3%.

MRV is reducing its paid land inventory by $230M through 2029 to improve returns. At current prices, implied NAV discounts suggest significant upside if this rate of execution continues.

What could go wrong (and what to watch):

Interest rate risk

Selic at 15% marks a 20-year high, and the Central Bank has signalled hawkish intentions, keeping rates at current levels "for a very long period" if inflation persists.

Scenario analysis suggests that if Selic remains at 14%+ through 2026 (probability estimated at 65-70%), mortgage affordability would decline approximately 23% versus baseline, pressuring middle-income demand. SBPE funding has experienced net outflows of $12.0B, constraining non-subsidised mortgage supply.

Political risk

MCMV programme continuity is a key risk ahead of the October 2026 presidential elections. Centre-right parties won 14 state capital municipalities in 2024 local elections versus just one for the ruling PT, suggesting political momentum may be shifting.

The Bolsonaro government terminated MCMV in 2021, and a similar policy reversal could occur if PT loses the 2026 election. Major programme changes are contingent on electoral outcomes.

However, the structural housing deficit exists regardless of which party governs, limiting the scope to completely eliminate the programme.

Margin compression risk

INCC (National Construction Cost Index) rose 6.85% year-on-year in January 2025, with labour costs up 8.56% amid skilled worker shortages affecting 71% of construction firms.

Steel costs increased 12% due to import costs and currency pressures. MCMV developers' margins have compressed to 8-10% from historical 12-15%, though prefabricated construction (growing at 10.4% CAGR) offers a way to mitigate this compression.

Other risks to keep an eye out for:

Economic slowdown: GDP growth is projected at 2.1-2.3% for 2025, with a technical recession probability estimated at 20-25%

Currency volatility: BRL depreciated 27.4% against USD in 2024, increasing costs of imported material

Land bank impairment: older positions acquired at higher costs face challenges to their profitability, MRV has been seen actively reducing older inventory

Regulatory changes: new tax reform (Complementary Law 214/2025) introduces dual VAT affecting real estate transactions and Provisional Measure 1,303/2025 introduces a 5% withholding on LCI/CRI income effective January 2026, thus potentially impacting the Faixa income bracket eligibility.

Companies to watch

Cyrela Brazil Realty (CYRE3) - Tier 1 Diversified Play

Brazil's largest homebuilder by revenue and market value, Cyrela offers diversified exposure across income segments through its own premium operations and stakes in low-income subsidiaries including Vivaz, Cury, and Plano & Plano.

Q1 2025 results demonstrated execution quality: net income of $55M (+23% year-on-year), revenue of $325M (+24% year-on-year), and gross margin expanding to 32.5% (+1.1 percentage points). The company launched $570M across 18 projects in Q1 (+183% year-on-year) while maintaining conservative leverage with net debt-to-equity of just 9.3%.

Management has allocated 30% of 2025 launches to MCMV, capturing both premium margins in high-end and volume in subsidised segments.

Cury Construtora (CURY3) - MCMV Execution Leader

Cury delivers sector-leading execution in the MCMV segment, recording ROE of 70.6% in Q3 2025, far exceeding peers.

Operational metrics are exceptional: net profit of $47M in Q3 2025 (+56.8% year-on-year), VSO (velocity of sales, the % of inventory sold within a quarter) of 69.8% (highest in sector), and 26 consecutive quarters of positive cash generation. The land bank of $3.9B (79,193 units across 82 projects) provides 2+ years of launch visibility.

The company focuses on São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, with 93% of sales under R$500,000 (within MCMV ceilings). Dividend yield of 8-13% expected for 2025.

Direcional Engenharia (DIRR3) - Regional Diversification & Vertical Integration Play

Q3 2025 delivered record launches of $330M VGV (+54% year-on-year) with cash generation of $19M in the quarter and $82M year-to-date.

The company is vertically integrated with its own construction, improving margin control. Geographic focus on North and Northeast regions matches MCMV subsidy brackets with local wage levels, enhancing profitability.

The stock has rallied approximately 90% in 2025 yet maintains attractive forward metrics: P/E of 8-10x with expected dividend yield of 9.2% for 2025.

Smaller companies to invest in

Bonus: ETFScreener

Our take

Our core thesis rests on valuation compression that has exceeded what fundamentals show: homebuilders at 5-6x P/E are trading at half the multiple of a broad market that itself is fairly valued by historical standards. This discount exists despite operational improvements, not because of deteriorating fundamentals.

The structural demand story is a durable one. 5.97 million units in housing deficit cannot be addressed quickly regardless of interest rate environments or political changes.

Government commitment to MCMV, evidenced by $2.0B in 2025 subsidies and the addition of Faixa 4, provides needed policy tailwinds that directly benefit the largest listed homebuilders. Demographic trends (household formation, middle class expansion, urbanisation) support sustained demand.

The key variable is interest rates. Current Selic at 15% has suppressed valuations but operational execution continues. When rates begin declining (consensus expects 275 basis points of cuts in 2026) multiple expansion should follow, as it has in every prior easing cycle. The asymmetry favours patient capital: limited downside given already-depressed valuations, substantial upside if the rate trajectory materialises.

For institutional allocation, Cyrela and Cury offer the cleanest exposure with proven execution, strong balance sheets, and attractive dividend yields providing income while waiting for re-rating. Direcional provides regional diversification and sector-leading cash generation. MRV represents higher-risk/higher-reward turnaround optionality for those comfortable with execution uncertainty.

The Brazilian housing revival is a value opportunity in a sector trading at decade-low multiples despite generating its best operational results in years. Our thesis does not require heroic assumptions, it requires normalisation of valuations toward broad market levels as rate pressure moderates.

For investors seeking emerging market real estate exposure with identifiable catalysts, Brazilian homebuilders are a solid pick.

Stay invested, cautiously.