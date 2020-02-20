Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

brekki Overnight Oats Has Been Acquired By Members Of Cedar's Executive Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 08:31am EST

Great product plus industry experience means brekki is positioned to lead overnight oats market

brekki, a Carlsbad, California-based company with a line of dairy-free, ready-to-eat Overnight Oats, announced today it has been acquired by the executive team of Cedar’s Foods, the global leader in Mediterranean Foods.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005100/en/

brekki Overnight Oats Has Been Acquired By Members Of Cedar’s Executive Team (Photo: Business Wire)

brekki Overnight Oats Has Been Acquired By Members Of Cedar’s Executive Team (Photo: Business Wire)

The popularity of overnight oats continues to rise. The Global Oatmeal Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% to account for US $14.08 billion in 2027, according to analyst firm Big Market Research. The combination of brekki’s superior product and the Cedar’s leadership team’s 155+ years of food industry experience means brekki is now positioned to lead this growing market.

“When we started brekki our mission was simple: deliver a nutritionally balanced product that tastes great and is made of simple, plant-based ingredients,” said Greg Peyser, founder, brekki.

“Our team will be able to tap the Cedar’s Foods’ executive team’s vast experience and expertise to ultimately get oats out of the pantry and put brekki in more households. Collectively, we can take brekki to a new level and make it a product that can satisfy consumers from breakfast to lunch to dinner to anytime in between.”

brekki, which is an Australian slang term for “breakfast,” was founded in 2017 in San Diego by Peyser, a beverage industry veteran and former professional athlete. Following the acquisition, the company will remain operating as a separate venture, however, the manufacturing and co-packing of the product will take place at the Cedar’s Foods production facilities in Haverhill, MA. Peyser will be staying on as a Director of Sales for brekki.

“brekki is a superior product,” said Chris Gaudette, CFO, Cedar’s Foods. “Our executive team is here to lend our expertise in the CPG space to help propel the brekki brand from a distribution and marketing standpoint. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to partner and help take brekki to a new level and make it as much a part of the breakfast tradition as orange juice.”

This announcement is the beginning of a series of upcoming momentum-building milestones for brekki. The company is currently finalizing a major partnership deal that will give the brand a significant national presence. Additionally, this year at Natural Products Expo West, which will be happening March 3-March 7, the company will be launching a new line of products and flavors.

For more information, visit brekki.com.

brekki Boilerplate

Inspired by Australian cuisine and the slang term for “breakfast,” brekki was founded in 2017 with the mission of providing people with a convenient, nutrient-dense meal option that tastes great and can be enjoyed during breakfast, lunch, dinner, or anytime in between. brekki offers a line of ready-to-eat, nutritionally balanced overnight oats, including a mixture of rolled oats, ancient grains, fruit and almond milk. The product is currently available in six flavors: Original, Vanilla Cinnamon, Blueberry, Coconut Cacao, Strawberry and Coconut Cardamom. brekki overnight oats are made from only plant-based ingredients and are gluten-free, dairy-free and soy-free. For more information, please visit brekki.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:43aSTATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:43aTARGETEVERYONE PUBL : acquires Bizwell Sweden AB
AQ
08:42aUBS's tech-savvy new boss Hamers not always loved by the Dutch
RE
08:42aATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:42aMattamy Group Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offers For Any and All of its Outstanding U.S. and Canadian-dollar denominated 6.500% Senior Notes due 2025
PR
08:41aARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : Wide-Ranging Partnership to Deploy B100 Biodiesel Technology in Daily, High-Mileage Class 8 Trucks
PU
08:41aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Automatic Early Redemption
PU
08:41aTOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Notice Concerning Issuance of Tohoku Electric Power Green Bond (the 517th Straight Bonds of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.)
PU
08:41aSOUTHERN CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08:40aALABAMA POWER CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
2FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Fresenius forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, dialysis units
3Oil firms on supply threats, easing demand woes
4SWISS RE : SWISS RE : 2019 Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
5NEL : NEL ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q4 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group