Bucking the trend in Frankfurt, Brenntag fell by nearly 1% on the back of a downgrade from 'neutral' to 'sell' on the chemical distributor's stock, with a target price lowered from €56 to €45.
In its summary, the broker points to a "deterioration in the pressures to be managed" for the German group, notably expecting that the downturn in the chemicals market will weigh on its volumes in H1 2026.
Brenntag: stock dips on broker downgrade
Published on 10/10/2025 at 04:46 am EDT
