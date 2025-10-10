Bucking the trend in Frankfurt, Brenntag fell by nearly 1% on the back of a downgrade from 'neutral' to 'sell' on the chemical distributor's stock, with a target price lowered from €56 to €45.



In its summary, the broker points to a "deterioration in the pressures to be managed" for the German group, notably expecting that the downturn in the chemicals market will weigh on its volumes in H1 2026.