Brent crude is once again flirting with $100 a barrel, and this time the threat is coming from both ends of the oil trade's most important corridor. Iran has already turned the Strait of Hormuz into a dangerous and unreliable passage. Now the Houthis are trying to do the same at Bab el-Mandeb, the narrow gateway linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

The Iran-aligned Yemeni group said it attacked two Saudi oil tankers, the Encelia and the Laylia, after declaring a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia. A fire broke out aboard the Encelia, although its crew escaped unharmed. At least five tankers changed course on Wednesday, following similar diversions the previous day. Shipping companies do not need to wait for a blockade to become official. A few missiles, a damaged vessel and an insurer with a calculator are usually enough.

The Houthis say they are punishing Saudi Arabia for its long military intervention in Yemen. But the timing is difficult to separate from the broader war. Tehran had reportedly asked the group to prepare to close Bab el-Mandeb if the United States attacked Iranian energy infrastructure. Donald Trump has now said that Iran will be held responsible for further Houthi attacks, warning of severe military retaliation against both Tehran and the group itself.

That threat followed another round of American strikes on Iran, the 12th consecutive night of bombing. Trump has also promised to destroy an Iranian bridge or power plant for every attack on a ship in Hormuz. Iran responded by threatening oil, gas, electricity and economic infrastructure across the region. Its forces said one tanker caught fire after entering a mined lane south of Hormuz, while two others turned back.

The conflict is already spreading beyond the water. Jordan said it intercepted four Iranian missiles and six drones. Kuwait reported a drone attack on its Abdali border post. Air-raid sirens sounded in Bahrain, and Iran said it had struck American military sites in Kuwait. Meanwhile, Oman is working with Saudi Arabia, Yemeni parties and the United Nations to revive diplomacy. The diplomats have their work cut out for them.

The strategic danger is straightforward. Hormuz is the main exit for oil and gas from the Persian Gulf. Bab el-Mandeb provides access to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. Disruption at either point raises transport costs and delays deliveries. Serious trouble at both would force more vessels around southern Africa just as Gulf producers are struggling to move cargo safely out of the region in the first place.

That is why Brent has jumped 6.3%, reaching about $99.7 a barrel and approaching $100 for the first time since early June. West Texas Intermediate has risen above $90. The oil market is no longer pricing only a temporary interruption in Hormuz. It must now consider a conflict capable of obstructing two maritime chokepoints at once.

Only three weeks ago, central bankers gathered in Sintra with reasons to feel relieved. The memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran had briefly reopened Hormuz and returned oil prices to their pre-crisis levels. Inflation then slowed more sharply than expected in both the United States and Europe in June. The path toward lower price pressures looked unusually tidy.

July has since ruined the presentation. Higher oil prices feed into fuel, freight, manufacturing and household inflation. Two-year Treasury yields have climbed to a 17-month high, while the U.S. 10-year yield is above 4.6%. Traders now assign roughly a 35% probability to a quarter-point Federal Reserve rate increase in July, up from 12% a week ago. The probability of a similar move in September has reached 55%.

The ECB begins the latest round of central-bank meetings on Thursday. No change is expected immediately, but economists anticipate an increase in September.

Energy is also not the only source of price pressure. The extraordinary investment in artificial intelligence is creating bottlenecks across the technology supply chain. TSMC is reportedly considering manufacturing-price increases of as much as 10%. Apple has already raised prices for MacBooks and iPads, while Microsoft is preparing increases of $100 to $150 for Xbox consoles. The technology boom is producing impressive growth, but it is not producing many discounts.

Alphabet's latest results captured both sides of that story. Google's cloud revenue surged 82%, an exceptional acceleration for a company already valued at more than $4 trillion. Yet Alphabet's shares fell after it raised its 2026 capital-spending forecast again, this time to between $195 billion and $205 billion. Investors learned that the business is growing rapidly and that management has found even more ways to spend money.

Tesla offered a less flattering version of the same problem. Its shares dropped after the company reported negative quarterly free cash flow for the first time in more than two years, as higher investment collided with falling average vehicle prices. Alphabet is beginning to demonstrate the commercial returns from its spending. Tesla still has more proving to do. The rest of Big Tech reports next week.

Other corporate results show that the market remains selective rather than uniformly pessimistic. ServiceNow climbed after raising its annual subscription-revenue forecast for the second time. Lockheed Martin advanced after increasing its 2026 sales and profit outlook, an unsurprising beneficiary of the deteriorating security environment. Texas Instruments fell despite forecasting better-than-expected revenue. Intel reports after Thursday's close, with analysts expecting earnings of 22 cents a share on revenue of $14.44 billion.

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Dollar index : 101.295

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: 4,083 Crude Oil (BRENT) : 98.50 ( WTI ) 90.54

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