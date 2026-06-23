Ten years after the 2016 referendum, the United Kingdom is marking its Brexit anniversary. The cake is on the table, the old red bus sits in the corner, and no one seems particularly eager to cut the first slice. Six Prime Ministers have already melted away on the icing. Andy Burnham is now warming up to become the seventh.

In the beginning, David Cameron wanted to settle an old Conservative migraine. Europe had been poisoning his party since Maastricht. He reached for the ultimate democratic remedy, a referendum, convinced the country would vote to remain in the European Union. On the other side, the Leave campaign did what effective campaigns do best: they simplified. The promise was emblazoned on the side of a red bus: 350m pounds a week for the NHS, the British public health service, instead of for Brussels. The figure was false, debunked during the campaign by British statistical authorities. Yet the recipe sold to the British public was easy to remember: less money for Brussels, less immigration, more sovereignty, and trade deals everywhere.

Ten years later, the cake looks rather unappetizing. The NHS is still waiting for that wire transfer, net immigration fell back to 171,000 people by the end of 2025 after peaking at 944,000 in 2023, and businesses have discovered that "taking back control" of a border produces a mountain of administrative paperwork.

The first to leave the party was Cameron. He wanted to bury the Leave movement; instead, he buried his own premiership. Theresa May took up the knife, spent two years negotiating with Brussels, saw her deal rejected three times by her own side, and ended in tears before the cameras. Boris Johnson arrived with "Get Brexit Done," the perfect slogan for a country that, above all, wanted to change the subject. He won in 2019, pushed the deal through, and then ran headlong into Partygate. While Britons were counting the number of guests allowed in their living rooms, Downing Street was counting bottles.

Liz Truss made it even shorter. Forty-nine days in power, just enough time to present an unfunded mini-budget, panic the markets, and enter the history books via the produce aisle. The Daily Star had placed an iceberg lettuce next to her portrait on a live stream to see which would last longer. In case you were wondering, the lettuce won. Rishi Sunak closed the Conservative era after the 2024 rout. Keir Starmer, their Labour successor, is now handing in his apron following the return to the Commons of Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester and favorite to succeed him. At this rate, Downing Street should provide the keys with a pre-filled move-out inspection.

The bill arrives with dessert

The economic record is harder to ignore. According to the NBER, an American research center, British GDP in 2025 was 6 to 8% lower than its non-Brexit trajectory. The Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK's official fiscal watchdog, estimates that leaving the Union will cost approximately GBP 2,300 per inhabitant by 2035.

The grand performance was supposed to be called "Global Britain." London was going to sign deals with the entire planet without Brussels in the room. Six years later, the Global Trade Policy Observatory, an international trade monitor, counts four genuinely new agreements, for a cumulative GDP gain of 0.32%. Hardly the Empire promised. Brussels, meanwhile, signed deals with Mercosur, India, and Australia, and remains by far the United Kingdom's primary trading partner.

Then there was Washington, the guest from whom a major gift was expected. In April 2025, Donald Trump taxed imports from the entire world. Keir Starmer rushed to the White House to defend the "special relationship." He returned with an "Economic Prosperity Deal" signed with great fanfare: five pages, no binding legal value, and tariffs maintained. The photo, however, was perfect.

The former salesmen of Brexit now spend much of their time explaining that the problem lies with others. Boris Johnson supposedly conceded too much to Brussels, or the Conservatives lacked the courage for deregulation. Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, the nationalist party born in the wake of Brexit, still promises to finish the job.

According to YouGov, 57% of Britons now believe the country was wrong to leave the Union. But regret has its limits. When the UK was a member, it benefited from long-negotiated opt-outs: no euro, no Schengen Area, and a rebate on its contribution to the European budget. A return today would be without these advantages, and in that scenario, support for rejoining drops to 35%, according to YouGov. In any case, Brussels has no reason to roll out the red carpet for a country that it believes left by slamming the door, and London has no desire to reopen the Brexit wars while Reform UK dominates the polls for 2029.