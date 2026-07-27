Longtime shareholder Dovesco will retain a minority stake, while Insight Partners and Imker Group will sell their holdings. Lansweeper CEO Dave Goossens and the management team will remain significant shareholders.
Founded more than 20 years ago, Lansweeper provides reliable data and insights, giving organizations full visibility across all their connected equipment and strengthening their cybersecurity and operational resilience.
According to the alternative asset manager, the partnership will support continued investment in product innovation, artificial intelligence capabilities, international expansion and targeted acquisitions.
The investment builds on Bridgepoint's track record of backing major cybersecurity players, including DataExpert, Infinigate and iC Consult, the UK group, which specializes in the mid-market, said.
Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.
Bridgepoint Group plc is a United Kingdom-based international alternative asset fund management company that is focused on the middle market. The Company acquires or invests in businesses with a European focus and seeks to build stronger businesses with enhanced long-term potential. The Company indirectly invests through its investments in private equity, infrastructure and credit funds, which include Bridgepoint Europe VII, a middle-market buyout fund that acquires and realizes value from European companies; Bridgepoint Credit, which is a private credit platform that invests across the capital structure and risk-reward spectrum through three complementary strategies, namely syndicated debt, direct lending and credit opportunities; Energy Capital Partners, a private infrastructure managers focused on North American, middle-market energy transition opportunities; and Bridgepoint Growth II, a small-cap fund, which focuses on companies using digital technologies, among others.
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