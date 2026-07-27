Bridgepoint Takes a Majority Stake in Belgium's Lansweeper

Bridgepoint says it has reached an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Lansweeper, a leading technology asset intelligence platform headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

Longtime shareholder Dovesco will retain a minority stake, while Insight Partners and Imker Group will sell their holdings. Lansweeper CEO Dave Goossens and the management team will remain significant shareholders.



Founded more than 20 years ago, Lansweeper provides reliable data and insights, giving organizations full visibility across all their connected equipment and strengthening their cybersecurity and operational resilience.



According to the alternative asset manager, the partnership will support continued investment in product innovation, artificial intelligence capabilities, international expansion and targeted acquisitions.



The investment builds on Bridgepoint's track record of backing major cybersecurity players, including DataExpert, Infinigate and iC Consult, the UK group, which specializes in the mid-market, said.



Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.