Bristol Myers Squibb announces the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Orbital Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company pioneering a new generation of RNA-based medicines that reprogram the immune system in vivo.
The acquisition includes OTX-201, an investigational next-generation CAR-T cell therapy designed to reprogram cells in vivo with a potentially best-in-class profile for autoimmune diseases.
In addition, it will acquire Orbital's proprietary RNA platform, which integrates circular and linear RNA engineering, advanced lipid nanoparticle delivery, and AI-driven design to enable therapies for a broad range of diseases.
Under the terms of the agreement, Bristol Myers will pay $1.5bn in cash to acquire Orbital, upon completion of which is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including expiration of the applicable waiting period.
Bristol Myers acquires Orbital Therapeutics
Published on 10/10/2025 at 08:18 am EDT
