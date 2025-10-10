Bristol Myers Squibb announces the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Orbital Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company pioneering a new generation of RNA-based medicines that reprogram the immune system in vivo.



The acquisition includes OTX-201, an investigational next-generation CAR-T cell therapy designed to reprogram cells in vivo with a potentially best-in-class profile for autoimmune diseases.



In addition, it will acquire Orbital's proprietary RNA platform, which integrates circular and linear RNA engineering, advanced lipid nanoparticle delivery, and AI-driven design to enable therapies for a broad range of diseases.



Under the terms of the agreement, Bristol Myers will pay $1.5bn in cash to acquire Orbital, upon completion of which is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including expiration of the applicable waiting period.