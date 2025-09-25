Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) today announced the expansion of its direct-to-patient offerings, enabling eligible US patients to receive significant price reductions on the oral anticoagulant Eliquis (apixaban) and Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), an oral treatment for psoriasis.



Cash-paying patients can now purchase these medicines directly from BMS and significantly reduce their out-of-pocket costs.



Starting in January 2026, Sotyktu will be available through the new BMS Patient Connect platform, which follows this month's launch of the Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance program for Eliquis. The platform will offer Sotyktu at a discount of more than 80% off the current list price.



BMS says it is proud to now offer Sotyktu at a lower price through BMS Patient Connect, our new direct-to-patient platform designed to make our innovative medicines more accessible and affordable to people living with serious diseases.