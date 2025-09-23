Bristol Myers announces that a Phase III study evaluating iberdomide in combination with daratumumab and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma has met its interim endpoint. The analysis shows a statistically significant improvement in minimal residual disease-negative rates compared to the control arm.



The trial is continuing without modification to measure other key endpoints, including progression-free survival, overall survival, and safety. The observed safety profile remains consistent with previous studies.



Anne Kerber, Senior Vice President and Head of Hematology, Oncology and Cell Therapy Development, emphasizes that iberdomide, the first representative of the CELMoD (cereblon-targeting E3 ligase modulator) class, "could provide a new therapeutic basis for multiple myeloma."



The company plans to present these results to health authorities.