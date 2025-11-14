Bristol-Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday the early termination of an advanced-stage clinical trial evaluating their experimental anticoagulant milvexian in patients who had recently suffered a heart attack. An independent interim analysis concluded that the study would not meet its primary endpoint of preventing major cardiac events in patients with acute coronary syndrome.

The study combined milvexian with standard antiplatelet therapies such as aspirin or clopidogrel. Although the drug did not demonstrate significant clinical benefit, no additional safety signals were identified. The Bristol Myers stock fell about 3% during the session, while Johnson & Johnson stock declined slightly.

Milvexian is part of a new generation of anticoagulants targeting factor XIa, with the aim of reducing the risk of clot formation while limiting adverse bleeding events, a persistent limitation of current anticoagulants. The two companies are continuing to develop the drug in two other late-stage trials: one in atrial fibrillation and the other in the prevention of recurrent strokes. The results of these studies are expected in 2026.