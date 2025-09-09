BioNTech and Bristol Myers Squibb announce interim Phase 2 results for pumitamig (BNT327/BMS986545), a bispecific antibody, in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced small cell lung cancer.



The global study shows a confirmed objective response rate of 76.3%, 100% disease control, and median progression-free survival of 6.8 months, with a manageable safety profile and low treatment discontinuation rate.



These data confirm the dose selection for the ongoing Phase 3 pivotal trial comparing pumitamig with atezolizumab in the first-line setting. The laboratory notes that the product received orphan drug designation from the FDA in 2025.



According to Özlem Türeci, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of BioNTech, this data represents an important step toward improving survival for patients with difficult-to-treat solid tumors.