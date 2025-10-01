Bristol Myers Squibb announces that the US FDA has granted Fast Track designation to its experimental antibody currently in Phase II for early Alzheimer's disease, which also has an experimental name: BMS-986446.



This decision is intended to accelerate the development and review of drugs that address unmet medical needs. BMS-986446 works by neutralizing and promoting the elimination of pathological tau protein, with the goal of slowing the progression of the disease.



BMS says that this recognition highlights the urgency for new therapies and the potential of this antibody to modify the course of the disease.



Preclinical data showed a reduction in tau propagation and protection against behavioral deficits. The antibody was also well tolerated in a Phase 1 trial. The Phase 2 trial includes clinical and biological measures to assess its impact on disease progression.