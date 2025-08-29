Bristol Myers Squibb is presenting Camzyos (mavacamten) results across four continents at the 2025 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress in Madrid, Spain.



The results from the COLLIGO-HCM study reinforce the efficacy and safety profile of Camzyos in reducing left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) obstruction and confirm an improvement in symptom burden in a diverse population of patients with symptomatic hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy (HCM).



The COLLIGO-HCM study is part of Bristol Myers Squibb's global WAYFARER-HCM program covering seven countries (the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and Israel) and over 3,000 patients.



These real-world data on the efficacy and safety of COLLIGO-HCM build on the well-established clinical program for Camzyos, which has consistently demonstrated a reduction in obstruction and effective and sustained improvement in symptoms. Our clinical program and long-term extension analyses span nearly six years combined, it said.