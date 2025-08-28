The stock is trading above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages, a sign of short-term resilience. Yet momentum remains muted, with no decisive buying pressure to fuel a sustained rebound. The hesitation reflects a market still unwilling to commit to a clear trend.
A longer-term bearish shadow
Beneath this surface stability lies a more concerning structure. A steady sequence of lower highs and lower lows underscores the persistence of a bearish backdrop. In this setting, the $43.3 support level becomes the crucial line in the sand, while resistance at $48.9 looms large as the ceiling that repeatedly caps recovery attempts.
Consolidation remains the base case
For now, the most likely scenario is further consolidation, with a cautious tone prevailing as long as the stock remains trapped below resistance. Only a decisive close above $48.9 would shift sentiment meaningfully, paving the way for a more constructive recovery path.