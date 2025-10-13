Bristol Myers Squibb announced the presentation of data from its oncology portfolio and pipeline at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, which will be held on October 17-21 in Berlin, Germany.



Data from over 50 company-sponsored studies, investigator-sponsored studies, and collaborations present results covering more than 10 cancer types.



Bristol Myers Squibb will specifically present the first disclosure of results from a global Phase 1 study of izalontamab brengitecan in patients with lung cancer, late updates in metastatic colorectal cancer, five-year follow-up of disease-free survival (DFS) in adult patients with invasive urothelial carcinoma, and the nine-year final analysis of the CheckMate-238 study in patients with resected advanced melanoma.



This year's ESMO meeting demonstrates the continued advancement of our oncology portfolio and the potential of our research pipeline, driven by novel mechanisms and unique modalities, it said.