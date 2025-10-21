Britain's public finances have re-entered a tricky phase. In September 2025, the state borrowed £20.2 billion (excluding public-sector banks), the highest September figure in five years. That was just above the Office for Budget Responsibility's forecast of £20.1 billion and slightly below the £20.8 billion expected by analysts: a modest overshoot, but one that still underscores how hard it will be for the government to meet its fiscal rules.

Borrowing in the first half of the fiscal year (April–September 2025/26) reached £99.8 billion, around £11.5 billion more than in the same period of 2024, and the second-highest total since monthly records began in 1993, behind only the pandemic-era peak in 2020. Earlier months were revised down by £4.2 billion, roughly half of which reflected stronger-than-first-thought VAT receipts, a statistical quirk that softens but does not alter the trend.



This combination - stubbornly large monthly deficits and a hefty debt stock - matters for markets. The gilt market has already spent two years relearning the concept of a term premium. With borrowing running ahead of last year's pace, the government's call on savings is rising. More supply typically demands more yield. If global rates stay sticky (a reasonable base case), the UK's debt-service bill will continue to ratchet up with each fresh gilt sold or rolled, narrowing fiscal space further.

Source: MarketScreener, with ONS data





Why the deficit is still high

The government is still borrowing heavily because its income is slowing while its spending stays high. The economy is growing more slowly than it did during the inflation surge, so tax revenues are no longer getting an extra boost from rising prices.

At the same time, spending remains strong. Interest payments on government debt are lower than at last year's peak but are still much higher than before 2021. Welfare and health budgets keep growing because demand for these services is built into the system. Public investment also costs money up front and takes time to deliver results.

Put simply, the numbers are tough. When the government pays about as much in interest as the economy grows each year, debt levels only stop rising if the government brings in more money than it spends on everything other than interest. Britain has not yet reached that point.

The politics of fiscal repair

For Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, politics and arithmetic are colliding. Her message of "growth first, discipline second" allows for some tolerance of higher borrowing if it strengthens the supply side. Yet rules still matter. Investors expect a credible path toward a falling debt ratio within the forecast horizon. The latest figures make that path steeper. For investors, the November 26 Budget must emphasise reform rather than chequebook politics.

Two short-term risks stand out. The first is refinancing risk. A large share of the gilt stock rolls over each year and coupon payments reprice quickly compared with most European sovereigns. The second is composition risk. If foreign appetite for gilts weakens and domestic investors such as insurers and pension funds take up the slack, yields could embed a higher premium. Neither danger is catastrophic, but both raise the cost of delay.

Britain's debt burden is high but not extreme by G7 standards. The average maturity of its debt remains long, and its fiscal institutions, from the Office for Budget Responsibility to the Debt Management Office, retain credibility. Ms Reeves can use that foundation by presenting a clear funding plan. The alternative is to wait for the bond market to enforce discipline, which it usually does without mercy.





