Markets wobble as Rachel Reeves retreats from an income-tax rise-then steady when the reason emerges.

Financial markets can be unforgiving judges of political dithering. This week, investors were forced to watch the UK government attempt a fiscal two-step: first appearing to move toward an income-tax rise, then apparently stepping away from it, and finally insisting that the rhythm remains intact. The result was a brief spell of disorder in gilts, equities and sterling, followed by a cautious return to balance.

The drama began with a report in the Financial Times that Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Prime Minister Keir Starmer had abandoned plans to raise income-tax rates in the November 26th budget. Only days earlier Reeves had hinted that her fiscal targets could be met only with painful choices, which markets interpreted as a signal that higher income-tax rates were coming. The reversal landed with a thud: long-dated gilt yields jumped their most since July, bank stocks slid and sterling weakened to a two-year low against the euro.

For investors already uneasy about Britain's public finances, the FT story seemed to confirm a deeper worry: that political pressure inside Labour is weakening the government's resolve to put the budget on a firmer footing. If the government would not tax individuals, analysts said, it might instead reach for bank levies or other corporate charges that could hurt investment.

Reassurances, of a sort

Then came the counter-narrative. According to new Bloomberg reporting, Reeves was not bowing to political pressure at all. Rather, officials say she dropped the income-tax rise because the fiscal outlook itself has shifted. The latest internal forecasts now put the budget gap at roughly £20 billion, smaller than many had feared. Expectations for growth and revenue look somewhat brighter than earlier in the year, and although the UK's long-running productivity problem still weighs on the outlook, part of that downgrade is expected to be offset elsewhere.

Crucially, the Treasury is still said to expect fiscal "headroom" of £15–20bn: a small cushion, but one that allows Reeves to argue she can meet her self-imposed rules without raising the main income-tax rates. Markets, hearing this explanation, pared back their earlier moves: the pound ticked higher, and gilt yields edged down from their worst levels of the morning.

Markets want clarity, not contortions

Investors have reacted not so much to the tax decision itself as to what it signals about fiscal credibility. Reeves has made discipline and predictability the centre of her economic pitch. Yet the rapid sequence of hints, reversals and clarifications suggests a government still calibrating its message: perhaps even its priorities.

The UK is in an awkward position. Its debt burden is heavy, its productivity sluggish and its public services stretched thin. Any Chancellor promising both stability and renewal must persuade markets that the numbers add up. Tax rises may be unpopular, but abrupt shifts in signalling are worse: they suggest that strategy is being made on the fly.

What comes next?

The November budget now looms larger than before. Investors will expect Reeves to deliver not only a coherent set of numbers but also a clear narrative: how the government plans to raise growth, repair the public realm and keep borrowing under control. The promised £15–20bn of headroom will help, but it is thin ice for such an ambitious agenda.