Europe's rearmament drive has encountered an awkward problem: factories can assemble more shells only if they can fill them. A Polish-British project to make TNT in Britain shows how NATO is rebuilding military power.

Nitro-Chem, Poland's state-controlled explosives producer, has signed a letter of intent with BAE Systems to establish a TNT plant in Britain, Reuters reported. The facility would produce 2,000 tonnes a year, adding to Nitro-Chem's annual capacity of roughly 10,000 tonnes. The firm, whose TNT production began in 1948, already supplies America and other NATO members.

The deal is modest in volume but large in symbolism. After the cold war, Western governments cut ammunition stocks, closed hazardous plants and relied on international supply chains. Russia's invasion of Ukraine exposed the weakness of that model. Shell production expanded faster than supplies of explosives and propellants.

Strategic dispersal

Poland's deputy defence minister framed the British plant as insurance against Russia. Moving production westward would help ensure that a strike, sabotage or logistical disruption in eastern Europe did not disable a NATO supplier.

Britain is a natural partner. BAE already operates a domestic munitions network and is investing in energetic materials. The venture also gives substance to the defence treaty Britain and Poland signed on May 27th, which identified Russia as Europe's main long-term threat.

The costly comeback

Yet letters of intent do not make factories. Explosives plants face difficult permitting, safety and environmental requirements; specialised equipment and skilled workers are scarce. Construction may take years, while demand depends on government orders.

Europe's defence revival is not merely about spending more or ordering new missiles. It requires rebuilding dull, dangerous and capital-intensive capacity abandoned during the peace dividend. TNT may be old technology, but strategic autonomy sometimes begins with yesterday's chemistry.