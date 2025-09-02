Britain's 30-year gilt yield has climbed to its highest level since 1998, touching 5.680% and outpacing every other G7 economy. The spike reflects not only global jitters over sovereign debt but also specific concerns about the UK's economic and fiscal direction.

Gilt yields act a barometer for market sentiment toward UK fiscal policy. While shorter-term notes capture immediate central bank manoeuvres, the 30-year benchmark reveals deeper anxieties about long-term inflation, growth potential and government discipline. With inflation still stubbornly high in the UK - the worst among the G7 - investors are demanding a greater premium to hold sterling-denominated debt.

The present surge follows a broader global selloff in sovereign bonds, as investors digest the implications of large-scale public borrowing. In the U.S., Trump's effort to dismiss a Federal Reserve governor has added fuel to the fire, pushing Treasury yields higher and rippling across global markets. Germany's 30-year bund also hit a 14-year peak, underscoring the international nature of the selloff.

The Gilt's evolution and global standing

Gilts, once seen as a sleepy staple of pension funds and cautious savers, have become increasingly sensitive to both domestic politics and global trends. Their evolution mirrors the UK's own fiscal journey, from the stability of the early 2000s through the post-2008 monetary experiment and into the post-Brexit turbulence. In recent years, gilts have had to price in not only inflation and interest rates, but also political unpredictability and fiscal overreach.

Compared to their global counterparts, gilts now offer a conspicuously high yield. This may eventually lure international buyers, but it also signals how uneasy investors have become with Britain's economic outlook. In contrast, Japanese government bonds remain tethered near zero by the Bank of Japan's yield curve control. U.S. Treasuries, while under pressure, benefit from the dollar's reserve status. German bunds still carry a safe-haven premium. In this context, UK gilts appear riskier, more exposed to policy missteps, and, ironically, more attractive to speculators than to long-term holders.

However, Britain isn't alone in facing scrutiny. Across the Channel, French government bonds have entered unfamiliar territory. In a reversal unseen since 2008, Italy's 10-year yields have now caught up with, and in some cases fallen below, those of France. What was once a textbook case of periphery versus core has been flipped on its head.

France is grappling with an eroding fiscal reputation and growing political fragility. The ambitious but gridlocked efforts of François Bayrou to rein in the deficit have failed to convince markets. Without a parliamentary majority, France's attempts to restore budgetary discipline risk being stuck in legislative limbo. As a result, investors are treating French bonds with an unfamiliar dose of scepticism.

In contrast, Italy under Giorgia Meloni has emerged as a relative safe haven. Despite a higher debt-to-GDP ratio, Rome's rapid fiscal adjustment - narrowing the deficit from 4.3% to 2.8% in a year - has earned market praise. Meloni's coalition, once seen as a risk, is now viewed as a model of stability, at least by bondholders.

Gilt vs OAT vs BTP

This reordering of bond market hierarchies - UK gilts at the highest yields in the G7, French OATs underperforming Italian BTPs - speaks to a broader reckoning. Sovereign debt is no longer priced simply by macro indicators. Political coherence, execution risk and credibility matter as much as debt ratios or headline growth.

In this landscape, the UK stands apart. Not because its problems are uniquely grave, but because its narrative lacks coherence. High inflation, tax rises, sluggish growth and a deficit that remains stubbornly high do not make for a compelling investment case. Rachel Reeves may aim to reassure markets with tax increases this autumn, but such measures could slow the economy further, leaving the UK caught in a self-reinforcing cycle of stagnation and higher debt costs.

However, the surge in UK gilt yields above 5.6% is being framed by Allianz as both a warning and an opportunity: markets are effectively testing Rachel Reeves ahead of her autumn budget, with bond vigilantes circling in anticipation of fiscal slippage. The message is blunt: Britain's long-term borrowing costs will only stabilise if the Chancellor can convince investors that she has credible headroom and a plan to restore discipline. Unlike in the past, inflation is now firmly embedded in gilt pricing, making reassurance costlier to provide. Reeves's task, therefore, is not just to balance the books but to persuade markets that Britain has the fiscal muscle to navigate a world of higher term premiums and mounting geopolitical uncertainty.

The days of Europe's neat core-periphery dichotomy are over. France is learning this the hard way. So is Britain. And while Italy's resurgence may yet prove fragile, its moment in the sun is a powerful reminder that markets reward discipline - even when it comes from surprising quarters.

For gilts, the lesson is clear: credibility, once lost, is costly to regain. Investors no longer buy the label: they demand the substance. And right now, the substance is in short supply.