On Thursday Broadcom posted quarterly results that topped forecasts, alongside upbeat guidance driven by sustained demand in artificial intelligence. EPS reached $1.95 for Q4, versus $1.86 expected by the LSEG consensus. Revenue reached $18.02bn, well above the projected $17.49bn. Broadcom's shares rose nearly 3% in after-hours trading.

For Q1 2026, the company expects revenue of $19.1bn, well ahead of market expectations. CEO Hock Tan said sales of chips dedicated to artificial intelligence should double in a year, reaching $8.2bn. The momentum includes both specialized semiconductors for AI models and chips used in the network infrastructure essential to their operation.

Net income came to $8.51bn for the quarter, or $1.74 per share, compared with $4.32bn a year earlier, up 97%. The results confirm Broadcom's growing strength in the strategic field of AI semiconductors, where competition remains intense against players such as Nvidia. The company is thereby reinforcing its position at the heart of the global technology ecosystem.