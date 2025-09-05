On Thursday evening, Broadcom reported adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS growth of 36% to $1.69 and adjusted EBITDA growth of 30% to $10.7bn for Q3 (ended early August), reflecting strong operating leverage. NB: pmt +7%.



The semiconductor technology group's revenues increased by 22% to nearly $16bn, a record for this period of the year, "thanks to its continued strength in custom AI accelerators, networking, and VMware, CEO Hock Tan said.



AI revenue growth accelerated to +63% y-o-y to reach $5.2bn, he continued, forecasting that AI semiconductor revenue growth will accelerate to $6.2bn in Q4.



More broadly, for the last three months of its fiscal year ending in early November, Broadcom management anticipates an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 67%, with projected revenues of approximately $17.4bn, up 24% y-o-y.