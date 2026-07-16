After ending Wednesday's session down 0.4% in Amsterdam, ASML is back up 0.5% at around €1,560 this Thursday morning, helped by a wave of favorable broker recommendations reacting to its quarterly results released the day before.
Oddo BHF thus reiterates its 'outperform' rating, with a price target raised from €2,000 to €2,300, praising second-quarter results that beat expectations, significantly higher 2026 guidance and excellent visibility for 2027 and 2028.
While the stock ended Wednesday on a mixed note, the research firm explains this reaction by the sector backdrop, "but also because the group guided for 85 units of EUV Low NA in 2027 (+30%), whereas part of the market had positioned at 90 or more".
"This minor gap should not obscure the message about the strength of the cycle, as the group is almost entirely covered for 2027, enjoys excellent visibility for 2028 and has stronger pricing power," argues the analyst covering the name.
...as do ING and Deutsche Bank
For its part, ING reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation and raises its price target to €2,000, from €1,700 previously, also praising a very strong quarterly update, "once again reinforcing confidence in sustained demand driven by AI".
"ASML is running at full capacity to increase its supply over 2026-2028, meeting customer demand, which management said is firmly established and secured by down payments made when orders are signed," the Dutch bank notes.
Also confirming its 'buy' call on the semiconductor equipment maker's shares, Deutsche Bank raises its price target from €1,800 to €2,150, judging that this release marks a turning point in its view of the stock.
"To be sure, ASML is not massively outperforming growth in WFE spending, but the prospect of gross margin reaching 56% in the second half of 2026 finally shows that ASML does have a path to gross margin above 60%," the German bank explains.
"That bodes well for ASML's earnings growth, justifying a higher multiple than the current one (with P/Es of 27 times for 2027 or 21 times for 2028), after we significantly raised our EPS forecasts by 18% to 24%," it adds.
ASML Holding N.V. is one of the world leaders in the manufacturing of lithography equipment for the semiconductor industry. The group's equipment is used to print integrated circuits on very thin silicon chips. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of lithography equipment (74.9%). The group also offers optical products and components for lithography;
- services (25,1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (0.1%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (1.6%), China (29.1%), South Korea (25%), United States (12.5%), Taiwan (25.5%), Japan (4.3%) and Singapore (1.9%).
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