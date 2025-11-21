Jefferies is maintaining its Hold rating on Valeo, but has raised its price target from EUR10.35 to EUR11.35 following the company's Capital Markets Day (CMD) meeting.

The analyst notes that the growth outlook presented by Valeo during the CMD fell short of expectations and was clearly poorly received, but believes it reflects a realistic view of the sector's context.

“We believe this justifies a more positive outlook, as Valeo is now well positioned for 2026F compared to its peers, who will likely have to revise their growth forecasts downward in February,” the research team states.

“Our forecasts have been revised downward to reflect less favorable growth prospects, with sales down 3% and 4% for fiscal years 2026 and 2027, and EBIT down 2% for each year,” the analyst adds.

Jefferies' forecasts for the 2025 fiscal year remain broadly unchanged. “We are slightly below consensus for sales in these two years, but slightly above for EBIT,” the analyst specifies.

Meanwhile, Oddo BHF has reiterated its Neutral rating on the stock, with an unchanged price target of EUR10 following the presentation of the new Elevate 2028 plan.

“Despite undeniable groundwork in recent years in a difficult environment (cost reductions in Europe, increased investment discipline, repositioning), we remain skeptical about Valeo's ability to reconcile growth with improved financial performance, notably in terms of free cash flow (FCF),” the analyst comments.

Oddo BHF believes that, according to the logic of the plan, it will likely be necessary to wait until 2028 for management to demonstrate a true transformation, after a decade of setbacks in this area.

“Given the group's poor track record and investors' still-muted appetite for the sector, it is likely that investors will prefer to wait for concrete evidence and, in the meantime, turn to stocks considered higher quality (Autoliv, OPM, CIE Automotive) and/or less highly valued (Aumovio?) within the segment,” the research note highlights.

Oddo BHF points out that the group should nevertheless benefit from ongoing cost-cutting efforts (a EUR400 million plan, mainly in Europe and in Power), which will be the main lever for improving profitability (from 4.7% estimated this year to 6-7% in 2028, 6.1% estimated).

Finally, the analyst appreciated that China is now positioned as a true operational “Fitness Center,” where the group is learning to develop at record speed and lower costs.