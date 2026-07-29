Brookfield and NextEra land a $100bn technology hub project

A coalition of energy, infrastructure and utility companies (including Brookfield, NextEra Energy, Big Rivers Electric Power Corporation, Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative and Paducah Power System) today announced a strategic partnership to develop a data center campus at the US Department of Energy (DOE) Paducah site in western Kentucky. The $100bn project, funded with private capital, will redevelop land at the former enrichment site into a hub for innovation and energy production.

Once construction is completed in 2032, the campus will support up to 1.8 gigawatts (GW) of grid capacity and more than 1.2 GW of computing capacity. It will rely on nearly 4.6 GW of dedicated generation resources, financed and built specifically for the project, which is intended to shield consumers from cost overruns and meet President Trump's Ratepayer Protection Pledge.



'This new campus helps secure our nation's position as the global leader in innovation,' said Chris Wright, US Secretary of Energy. 'It is hard to overstate the scale of this project. The planning and investment by NextEra Energy and Brookfield provide a critical roadmap for future projects in the United States, showing that it is possible to build world-class, cutting-edge infrastructure without shifting the cost onto surrounding communities,' he added.



By pairing Brookfield's data center campus with new energy infrastructure, the project is designed to strengthen grid reliability across the region, while protecting residential customers and small businesses from additional costs. NextEra Energy will add generation resources in phases as the campus ramps up, ensuring that the data center's growing power needs are met with new supply capacity.



The site development is expected to create about 8,000 construction jobs and 600 permanent full-time jobs to operate it.



The DOE's former enrichment site has proven to be the ideal location for the largest economic investment in Kentucky's history.



Following its tender in November 2025, the DOE selected Brookfield to lease the land, develop and operate the data center campus at the Paducah site.



The DOE also selected NextEra Energy to build and own the dedicated generation resources that will power the campus, including up to 2 GW of natural gas and up to 2.6 GW of battery energy storage systems. The project remains subject to negotiation and execution of definitive documentation.



Big Rivers Electric Power Corporation will provide wholesale electric service, Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative will provide retail service, and Paducah Power System will act as the community partner.



The power supply agreement with Big Rivers Electric Power Corporation and Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative will be subject to oversight and approval by the Kentucky Public Service Commission (Kentucky Public Service Commission).