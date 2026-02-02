Brookfield Corporation is a Canada-based global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. The Company has three core businesses: alternative asset management, wealth solutions, and its operating businesses which are in renewable power, infrastructure, business and industrial services, and real estate. Its asset management business includes managing long-term private funds, perpetual strategies and liquid strategies on behalf of its investors and itself. Its wealth solutions business includes its equity accounted interest in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation and development of hydroelectric, wind and others. Its infrastructure business includes the ownership, operation and development of utilities, transport, midstream, and data assets. Its private equity business is focused on ownership and operations in the business and industrial services sector.