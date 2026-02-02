On Monday Brookfield Asset Management said that it will acquire Peakstone Realty Trust fçr about $1.2bn. The transaction, which calls for the purchase of all outstanding shares at $21 each, sent Peakstone shares up over 32% when the market opened. The offer price represents a 34% premium to the company's last closing price.
The deal is expected to close by the end of Q2 2026. Fully financed by cash, the acquisition is part of Brookfield's strategy to strengthen its presence in the industrial real estate sector. Citigroup Global Markets is serving as Brookfield's financial adviser, while law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is advising on legal matters.**
Brookfield to Acquire Peakstone Realty Trust for $1.2bn
Published on 02/02/2026 at 10:39 am EST
