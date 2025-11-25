Sanofi has announced that the European Commission has approved Dupixent for the treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) in adults and adolescents aged 12 and over, making it the first targeted therapy for this condition in the EU in over a decade.

Eligible patients--those who have had an inadequate response to antihistamine-1 treatments and who are naïve to anti-immunoglobulin E therapy for CSU--can now use Dupixent as a first-line targeted treatment option.

This approval is based on data from two phase 3 clinical trials within the LIBERTY-CUPID program, which demonstrated that Dupixent significantly reduced itchiness and hives at week 24 compared to placebo.

CSU is a chronic inflammatory skin disease partly driven by type 2 inflammation. In the EU, more than 270,000 people aged 12 and older suffer from CSU that is inadequately controlled by antihistamines.