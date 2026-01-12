Brussels Grants Approval for Teizeild (Sanofi) in Type 1 Diabetes

Sanofi has announced that the European Commission has approved Teizeild (teplizumab) to delay the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D) in adult patients and children aged 8 years and older diagnosed with stage 2 T1D.

This approval in the European Union, which follows the positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency, is based on positive results from the phase 2 TN-10 study.



The study demonstrated that Teizeild delayed the onset of stage 3 T1D by a median of 2 years compared to placebo, in adults and children aged eight years and older with stage 2 T1D.



"Teizeild represents a potentially significant shift in the treatment of autoimmune T1D by preventing the natural progression of the disease and protecting beta cell function," the healthcare group emphasized.