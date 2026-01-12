Brussels Grants Approval for Teizeild (Sanofi) in Type 1 Diabetes
Sanofi has announced that the European Commission has approved Teizeild (teplizumab) to delay the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D) in adult patients and children aged 8 years and older diagnosed with stage 2 T1D.
This approval in the European Union, which follows the positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency, is based on positive results from the phase 2 TN-10 study.
The study demonstrated that Teizeild delayed the onset of stage 3 T1D by a median of 2 years compared to placebo, in adults and children aged eight years and older with stage 2 T1D.
"Teizeild represents a potentially significant shift in the treatment of autoimmune T1D by preventing the natural progression of the disease and protecting beta cell function," the healthcare group emphasized.
Sanofi is the largest European pharmaceutical group. Net sales by family of products break down as follows:
- pharmaceutical products (79.8%): prescription drugs in the areas of specialty medicine (63.2% of net sales; for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, cancers and rare hematological diseases) and general medicine (36.8%; mainly for the treatment of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases);
- human vaccines (20.2%): pediatric vaccines, vaccines for flu, meningitis, and polio, booster vaccines, and vaccines for travelers and endemic areas.
At the end of 2024, the group had 52 production sites worldwide.
In October 2024, the consumer healthcare products business (Opella) was classified as a discontinued operation.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (4.4%), Europe (17.6%), the United States (48.7%), China (6.5%) and other (22.8%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.