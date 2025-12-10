The European Commission has opened an antitrust investigation targeting Google, Alphabet's subsidiary, over its use of online publishers' content and YouTube videos to train its artificial intelligence models. Brussels suspects the US giant of failing to compensate content creators fairly and of not giving them the option to refuse the use of their data. These practices could constitute an abuse of a dominant position in the market for search services.

The investigation focuses in particular on "AI Overviews," AI-generated summaries displayed at the top of search results in over 100 countries. Rolled out since May, they also include sponsored content. According to Teresa Ribera, a vice president of the Commission, the initiative aims to ensure fair competition and protect the rights of publishers, journalists, and other creators in emerging artificial intelligence markets.

This procedure follows a complaint filed in July by independent publishers. It comes amid increased scrutiny of the practices of major digital platforms, illustrated by another investigation recently launched against Meta over its AI plans on WhatsApp. If violations are confirmed, Google could face a fine of up to 10% of its annual worldwide revenue.