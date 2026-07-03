Brussels proposes five major projects for European defense

The European Commission wants to support the joint development of strategic military capabilities through new industrial projects financed under the EDIP program.

The European Commission says it has proposed five 'European defense projects of common interest' to strengthen the European Union's industrial and military capabilities.



The initiatives focus on: drones and counter-drone systems, maritime and seabed defense, space, air and missile defense, and security on the EU's eastern flank.



These projects are intended to allow member states to jointly develop capabilities considered too complex or costly to pursue individually. On average, 18 member states are participating in each project, and Ukraine is associated with four of the five initiatives.



Under the European Defense Industry Program (EDIP), funded with €1.5bn, the Commission has set aside €325m to support their launch and deployment. The projects must now be reviewed and approved by the Council before they can receive European funding.