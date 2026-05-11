Brussels seeks to tighten state aid rules for air transport

The European Commission is proposing to maintain transitional public support for small regional airports while tightening investment conditions and phasing out certain subsidies for airlines.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 05/11/2026 at 11:03 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Brussels is looking to tighten state aid for air transport. The European Commission has proposed a thorough overhaul of the rules governing public support for airports and airlines, with an increased focus on profitability and the decarbonization of the sector.



The European Commission has announced the opening of a public consultation on a draft revision of state aid rules applicable to air transport, which will replace the 2014 guidelines. Stakeholders have until June 11, 2026, to submit their feedback.



The proposal notably plans to limit operating aid to airports handling fewer than 1 million passengers per year, compared to the broader support permitted until now.



Investment aid would henceforth be reserved for airports with fewer than 3 million annual passengers, down from the current 5 million threshold, with environmental conditions attached to the creation of new capacity.



Brussels also proposes to abolish start-up aid for new air routes, arguing that carriers must bear this risk alone within a liberalized European market.



The project aligns with the objectives of the European Green Deal, which aims for a 90% reduction in transport emissions by 2050. Final adoption of the new rules is expected in the first quarter of 2027.