Brussels is looking to tighten state aid for air transport. The European Commission has proposed a thorough overhaul of the rules governing public support for airports and airlines, with an increased focus on profitability and the decarbonization of the sector.
The European Commission has announced the opening of a public consultation on a draft revision of state aid rules applicable to air transport, which will replace the 2014 guidelines. Stakeholders have until June 11, 2026, to submit their feedback.
The proposal notably plans to limit operating aid to airports handling fewer than 1 million passengers per year, compared to the broader support permitted until now.
Investment aid would henceforth be reserved for airports with fewer than 3 million annual passengers, down from the current 5 million threshold, with environmental conditions attached to the creation of new capacity.
Brussels also proposes to abolish start-up aid for new air routes, arguing that carriers must bear this risk alone within a liberalized European market.
The project aligns with the objectives of the European Green Deal, which aims for a 90% reduction in transport emissions by 2050. Final adoption of the new rules is expected in the first quarter of 2027.
Aéroports de Paris develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2025, the Group handled more than 107 million passengers at Paris-CDG, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget, and c. 272 million passengers abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, Aéroports de Paris is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities, upgrading quality of services and developing retail and real estate businesses. Sales break down by activity as follows:
- supply of airport services (31.1%): air traffic management, intermodal transport and terminal management, installation of airport infrastructure, passenger check-in and transfer, baggage handling, aircraft handling (cleaning, guidance, assistance with positioning and start-up, loading and unloading of aircraft), etc.;
- operating sales areas and services (30.7%): shops, restaurants, banks, exchange offices, etc.;
- real estate management (5.1%): land and commercial real estate property leasing (businesses, offices, hotels, logistics buildings, etc.);
- other (33.1%): including international airport management, airport engineering services, specialized telecommunications services, etc.
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