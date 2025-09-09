BT Group, through its subsidiary EE, says it is the first mobile operator in the world to launch Advanced RAN Coordination (ARC) technology on its distributed network. In practical terms, this innovation allows nearby antennas to share their capacity, offering more reliable 5G connectivity and 20% higher download speeds in busy areas.



Already in service in Manchester and Edinburgh, ARC will be extended in 2025 to several major British cities, including London, Leeds, Glasgow, and Liverpool.



At the same time, EE plans to roll out standalone 5G in 17 new cities by the end of December 2025, with the goal of covering 41 million people by spring 2026. Greg McCall, Director of Networks, describes this development as a game-changer for customers.