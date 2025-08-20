The recent stock market correction in US tech stocks coincides with a deterioration in the narrative around artificial intelligence, reminiscent of the DeepSeek episode earlier this year. The hiccups surrounding GPT-5, a report from MIT and stretched valuations have reawakened the specter of a speculative bubble, which has never been far away in recent months.

In this article, you will find an in-depth look at the growing doubts surrounding AI, including a shocking report from MIT, the failed launch of GPT-5, and feverish financial markets fearing a speculative bubble. You will also see how the promises of OpenAI and industry giants are coming up against fragile business models and much less triumphant adoption by businesses than announced.

Fortune's headline reads "MIT report: 95% of generative AI pilot projects fail in companies." The release of the report is not unrelated to the weakness of US tech stocks since the beginning of the week. Yesterday, the underperformance of the AI heavyweights dragged down the S&P 500 index by 0.6%, even though 70% of its components closed in positive territory. Palantir is a case in point, falling 15% in five sessions after hitting a record high of $190 on August 12. CoreWeave is another example of the hype surrounding the sector.

A shocking report

The report The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025, published by MIT's NANDA initiative, paints a grim picture of the use of generative artificial intelligence in businesses. Despite massive enthusiasm and significant investment, only about 5% of experiments lead to a significant acceleration in revenue. Most stagnate and have no measurable impact on the bottom line. Success stories tend to be agile, often very young startups that focus on a specific problem, execute quickly, and build effective partnerships.

MIT highlights a flaw in integration rather than a technological problem. The models themselves are effective, but their deployment often fails because they do not adapt to internal processes and remain too generic for use in companies. In addition, resources are often poorly allocated: more than half of generative AI budgets go to sales and marketing tools, while the best return on investment is seen in automating back-office tasks, eliminating outsourcing, and streamlining operating costs. Ultimately, the main tangible impact is visible in employment, with a gradual reduction in customer support and administrative positions, mainly through not replacing departing employees.

For a technology that has only recently been adopted, this is hardly surprising, especially since major developments such as agents are not really taken into account. However, the results must be weighed against the huge investments already made and the promises made by some influential industry leaders.

Show me the money!

However, in recent days, some investors have been fearful of a second "DeepSeek moment" on the stock market. At the beginning of the year, the irresistible bullish stock market performance of Western AI companies was shaken by the emergence of open, low-cost Chinese competition, whose performance was considered to be relatively close to that of well-established models. These characteristics called into question the hegemony of the existing players and the prospect of ever-increasing infrastructure spending.

Palantir's decline is evident in the DeepSeek episode. A further decline has been observed in recent days.

Over the weeks, the pitfall was avoided because everyone eventually convinced themselves that the investment cycle remained exceptional. Two nagging questions remained: how useful is all this, and how far will it go?

It is this double question that is coming back with a vengeance at the end of August. First, because the botched launch of GPT-5 by OpenAI has raised new questions about artificial general intelligence (AGI). Second, because the business model of companies in the sector is anything but stable. Let's examine these two points one by one.

AGI and the bubble

Gary Marcus, a frequent critic of current approaches to AI, points out in an interview with French newspaper Le Grand Continent that the stagnation observed with GPT-5 shows that OpenAI has lost its technical lead and that Altman's initial statements on AGI now appear hollow (the CEO of OpenAI himself agreed last week that the concept of AGI could lose its relevance). Marcus adds that this highlights a structural limitation of large language models (LLMs): their inability to generalize beyond their training data, which resembles a systemic flaw.

As for the question of the economic model, it remains at the heart of the debate on technological disruption. Altman, again, compared the current period to the internet speculative bubble at the turn of the millennium, 25 years ago, in The Verge. But he believes that AI is a major change whose positive economic effects will outweigh the negative ones. "Some people will lose a lot of money, but others will make a lot," he sums up, while noting in the same interview that he hopes to raise trillions of dollars to build data centers capable of supporting OpenAI's growth.

Silence, it's digging

For the moment, the sector's flagship company, with the exception of Nvidia (for hardware) and Palantir (for deployment), is a financial black hole: $3.7 billion in revenue and $5 billion in losses in 2024 for OpenAI. This year, revenue could rise to $12-13 billion and losses could reach $8 billion. Analysts are finding it difficult to make projections. JPMorgan Chase has brought forward the date to 2029 for the company to become cash flow positive, assuming revenue growth is on track and investments are sustainable.

​

2026 P/E ratios of some US companies exposed to AI

Currently, ChatGPT has an estimated 700 million users, 10% of whom are paying subscribers, according to Wired (OpenAI has not confirmed this figure). This is far from enough to offset the necessary infrastructure costs, even when adding in ancillary revenue generated by OpenAI (professional solutions, agents, etc.). But it is convincing enough to attract huge amounts of capital from investors looking for the next Amazon, Alphabet or Meta.

This source is unlikely to dry up in the short term. It remains to be seen whether OpenAI and its peers will come out on the right or wrong side of the current upheaval. We remember that in the late 1990s, telecom operators were seen as the natural winners of the internet revolution. What followed showed that value had migrated elsewhere.