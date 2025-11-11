Warren Buffett is preparing to step down at the end of the year and reassures Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that his successor, Greg Abel, is ready. In a farewell letter, the 95-year-old investor reaffirms his confidence in the group's future, while stepping up his philanthropic donations.

Warren Buffett, who has headed Berkshire Hathaway since 1965, confirmed on Monday that he will step down as CEO by the end of the year. In what could be his last letter to shareholders, he praises the qualities of his successor, Greg Abel, whom he considers "irreplaceable" when it comes to managing their money. "I can't think of any CEO, management consultant, academic, government official—anyone—that I would choose over Greg to manage your and my savings," he wrote, promising to remain chairman of the board and a major shareholder.

Buffett intends to take a back seat, leaving Abel in charge of annual letters and shareholder meetings. However, he will continue to address shareholders around Thanksgiving. Despite his age, he says he goes "to the office five days a week" and feels "pretty good," although he admits to moving more slowly and having more difficulty reading.

In his letter, the billionaire also announced that he is accelerating donations to his family foundations, run by his children Susie, Howard, and Peter. More than 1,300 Berkshire Class A shares were transferred on Monday, equivalent to $1.3 billion. He clarified that this move does not reflect any change in his confidence in the group's prospects.

Despite an 8% decline in the stock since May, while the S&P 500 posted 20% gains over the same period, Buffett remains confident. He admits that the "Buffett premium" has eroded, but believes that the conglomerate's strength, its diversified assets, and Greg Abel's competence will enable Berkshire to rebound. "Ideas are rare, but they do exist," he writes, adding: "America will come back, and so will Berkshire shares."