Buoyed by Rafale Deliveries, Dassault Aviation Raises Revenue Target

Dassault Aviation is demonstrating strong operational momentum for the 2025 fiscal year, highlighted by surpassing its delivery targets for its fighter jet and revising its annual financial ambitions upward.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/07/2026 at 11:55 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The aerospace manufacturer delivered 26 Rafale jets in 2025, including 15 for export, exceeding its initial forecast of 25 units. At the same time, 37 Falcon business jets were handed over to customers, a figure up from 2024, though still short of the 40-aircraft goal.



On the commercial front, the company recorded orders for 26 Rafale jets for export and 31 Falcon aircraft. The order book remains robust as of December 31, 2025, with 220 Rafale and 73 Falcon jets awaiting delivery.



Buoyed by these performances, the group announced it is raising its 2025 revenue forecast to above €7 billion. Full and audited financial results will be released on March 4.



The stock soared 4.8% on Wednesday and has already gained 11.6% since the start of the year.