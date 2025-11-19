Buraq Air, Libya's leading private airline, has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire 10 aircraft from the A320neo family, officially becoming a new Airbus customer. The agreement was signed during the Dubai Airshow.

The A320 family has recorded more than 19,000 orders worldwide. This aircraft family enables fuel and CO₂ savings of at least 20% compared to previous-generation single-aisle planes.

Like all Airbus aircraft, the A320 family can operate with up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Airbus aims for 100% SAF compatibility across its entire fleet by 2030.

By the end of October 2025, the A320neo family had already received over 11,300 orders from 150 customers globally.

"This agreement reinforces the A320neo as the aircraft of choice for fleet modernization, and we are fully committed to supporting Buraq Air's strategic development plan," said Benoit de Saint Exupéry.