Oddo BHF maintains its 'underperform' rating and 1000 pence target price for Burberry shares, remaining cautious about the stock in view of the trends emerging at the end of H1 (FY ending March 2026).



The winter collections are supposed to fully reflect the execution of the decided strategy, but it remains to be seen whether they will be sufficient to create a truly positive growth dynamic for the brand as a whole, the analyst says.



The broker points to a sector environment that remains difficult, a more demanding comparison basis in Q3, and fairly high prices for recently introduced ready-to-wear products.



Oddo BHF adds that Burberry is currently trading at parity with LVMH on a 2027 basis, which already reflects a significant recovery in adjusted EBIT margin (12%) in its forecasts, which it considers to be "a lot."