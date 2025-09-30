UBS believes the recovery is continuing ahead of Q2 results. The analyst maintains his buy recommendation with a target price of 1575 pence, representing 37% upside potential.
Burberry's recovery momentum is promising, with comparable growth in the second quarter, rising margins and attractive valuation, UBS said.
The strong business performance reported by the group for its first fiscal quarter confirmed the promising start to Burberry's recovery strategy under CEO Schulman, the broker added.
Burberry: UBS remains bullish ahead of quarterly results
Published on 09/30/2025 at 02:11 am EDT
