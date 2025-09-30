Burberry Group plc is a United Kingdom-based global luxury goods manufacturer, retailer, and wholesaler. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company's segments include Retail/wholesale and Licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts. The flow of global product between retail and wholesale channels and across its regions is monitored and optimized at a corporate level and implemented via the Company's inventory hubs situated in Europe, the United States, mainland China, Hong Kong, and Special Administrative Regions (S.A.R.) China. The Companyâs Licensing segment includes royalties from global licensees of beauty products, eyewear and licenses relating to the use of non-Burberry trademarks in Japan.