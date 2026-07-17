Burberry weighs on the luxury sector despite reassuring sales

Burberry (-5.60% at 1,059 pence) is posting the FTSE 100's biggest decline on Friday. Despite broadly reassuring first-quarter results for its off-cycle 2026-2027 fiscal year, the stock is seeing profit-taking. Investors are staying cautious in the face of an already demanding valuation (26 times the estimated 2027 P/E) that largely prices in the success of the British luxury group's turnaround plan, even as the luxury sector grapples with a broad-based slowdown in consumer spending.

Published this morning, the quarterly results sent a chill through the entire sector. In Burberry's wake, other names in the space are also lower: Hermès (-1.14%), Kering (-1.70%) and LVMH (-1.50%), Brunello Cucinelli (-1.48%), Richemont (-2%).



The British luxury group said Friday that revenue for the quarter came in in line with expectations. Like-for-like sales rose 5% to £455m for the quarter ended June 27, matching the analyst consensus and at the same pace as in the final quarter of fiscal 2025-2026. They were driven by:



- 12% growth in the Americas, supported by local demand and strong new-customer acquisition.



- 9% growth in Greater China, supported by local demand and exceptional momentum among Generation Z customers.



- 3% growth in Asia-Pacific: South Korea remained strong with an 11% increase, driven both by local demand and tourist spending. Japan, however, fell 2%, weighed down by the continued decline in tourism from China.



Europe and the Middle East slip



By contrast, sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region fell 3% due to lower tourist spending in Europe and the ongoing impact of the current conflict in the Middle East. Excluding the Middle East, EMEA posted a 1% decline.



In addition, retail sales rose 4% at constant exchange rates, despite a 1% decline in selling space over the period. Currency represented a positive tailwind of 1%, lifting retail revenue to £455m, up 5% at reported exchange rates.



E-commerce maintained solid growth, up about 15% over the quarter.



Driven by the success of its heritage rainwear, lightweight jackets and seasonal items, outerwear delivered double-digit growth. Momentum also extended to ready-to-wear, with strong gains in knitwear, polos and swimwear. Women's leather goods returned to growth and is attracting new customers.



CEO Joshua Schulman said he was pleased with Burberry's progress in the first quarter and the momentum created by the Burberry Forward turnaround plan: "For the first time in three years, we delivered growth across all our divisions (women's, men's, accessories and childrenswear), driven by the outperformance of our outerwear category. Our strategy is working. We are attracting a broad luxury customer base across our product categories, sales channels and geographies, which strengthens my confidence in the opportunities ahead."



Guidance raised for the first half



For fiscal 2027, Burberry is expecting revenue growth as well as an improvement in its margin, in line with market expectations. The maker of high-end clothing and accessories is nonetheless cautious given a geopolitical and economic environment that remains uncertain, which could continue to weigh on consumer confidence.



In a research note, Jefferies said Burberry has raised its assumptions for the first half of its ongoing fiscal 2026/2027.



On the one hand, wholesale sales growth has been revised higher, now expected at 7% to 9% versus an initial estimate of 4% to 6%.



On the other hand, foreign exchange (FX) is expected to represent a positive impact of around £20m on the top line and to be broadly neutral on adjusted EBIT (versus a negative impact of around £10m previously anticipated on both metrics).



In addition, the British luxury giant is maintaining two targets: delivering £100m in cumulative cost savings this fiscal year (after the £80m already achieved in fiscal 2025-2026), and keeping capital expenditures (capex) at around £120m.



A demanding valuation that calls for caution



Jefferies believes that "bulls will welcome the upward revision to these forecasts, noting that improved currency effects should have a positive impact of around 1% to 6% on full-year profit estimates.



For the research house, Burberry shares nonetheless remain exposed to a sequential slowdown. At 26 times the P/E (price-to-earnings ratio) estimated for calendar year 2027, the valuation already bakes in the promise of a long-term return in margins to the high end of the 15%-19% range.



Alongside the broad-based slowdown in consumption of high-end goods, Burberry is pursuing its own turnaround plan, aimed at reviving sales while cutting costs.