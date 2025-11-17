Bureau Veritas has announced the appointment of Santiago Arias Duval as Executive Vice President for the Americas region, effective November 17. This move comes as part of the company's new operational model, in place since September 1.

In his new role, Santiago Arias Duval will report directly to Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas, and will join the executive committee of the group specializing in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services.

Previously, Arias Duval served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Precision Technologies division at Ingersoll Rand, a group he joined in 2017 after holding leadership positions at Danaher.

The Americas region was established to capitalize on booming market opportunities, with Bureau Veritas aiming to strengthen its leadership across its product lines and establish new strongholds in high-growth markets.