Bureau Veritas Becomes Accredited Partner of French Unicorn EcoVadis
Bureau Veritas announced on Thursday that it has entered into a partnership with the French sustainability data company EcoVadis, with the inspection and certification specialist now becoming an accredited consultant.
With this accreditation, Bureau Veritas will be able to offer suppliers and buyers comprehensive support in the sustainability of supply chains, particularly by preparing and guiding them through their EcoVadis compliance assessment.
This also covers areas such as post-assessment analysis and strategic integration, launching sustainability programs within supplier networks, and optimizing value chain performance.
Used by more than 150,000 companies across 250 sectors and 185 countries, EcoVadis provides risk management and assessment tools on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, helping groups such as Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF, and JPMorgan accelerate their energy transition.
With a valuation of one billion euros, EcoVadis has ranked among the top 30 French unicorns since 2022, behind companies such as Vestiaire Collective, Lydia, and Ledger.
To be accredited, consulting partners must undergo rigorous training in the EcoVadis methodology and assessment process, demonstrate a thorough understanding of regulations and environmental, ethical, and social issues, and have completed their own EcoVadis evaluation.
Bureau Veritas SA is No. 1 worldwide in providing compliance evaluation and certification services applied to the quality, safety, health, environment and social responsibility fields. The group's activity consists of inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying products, assets (buildings, industrial infrastructures, equipment, ships, etc.) and management systems (primarily ISO standards) compared to regulatory or volunteering reference standards. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- industry and infrastructures (79.1%): analysis and control of hygiene, safety and environment, inspection and certification of industrial equipment, verification of construction compliance, certification of management systems,
- consumer goods (12.8%);
- marine (8.1%): inspection and classification of ships.
At the end of 2024, the group owns a network of nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories worldwide.
