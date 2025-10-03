Bank of America has resumed coverage of Bureau Veritas shares with a "buy" recommendation and a target price of €32, believing that the French group has the best annual organic growth prospects among its peers, at +7.1% over 2024-28.
It also considers that the valuation of the testing, inspection and certification group "appears attractive," with a P/E of 17.2x for 2026, according to its estimates, compared with a mid-cycle of around 20x and a peer average of around 17.8x.
Bureau Veritas: BofA resumes coverage with a buy rating
Published on 10/03/2025 at 05:30 am EDT
Bank of America has resumed coverage of Bureau Veritas shares with a "buy" recommendation and a target price of €32, believing that the French group has the best annual organic growth prospects among its peers, at +7.1% over 2024-28.