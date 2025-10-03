Bureau Veritas SA is No. 1 worldwide in providing compliance evaluation and certification services applied to the quality, safety, health, environment and social responsibility fields. The group's activity consists of inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying products, assets (buildings, industrial infrastructures, equipment, ships, etc.) and management systems (primarily ISO standards) compared to regulatory or volunteering reference standards. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - industry and infrastructures (79.1%): analysis and control of hygiene, safety and environment, inspection and certification of industrial equipment, verification of construction compliance, certification of management systems, - consumer goods (12.8%); - marine (8.1%): inspection and classification of ships. At the end of 2024, the group owns a network of nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories worldwide.