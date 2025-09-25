Bureau Veritas announces the successful completion of a €700m bond issue maturing in October 2033, with a coupon of 3.375%. The transaction was oversubscribed more than 2.4 times, allowing the final rate to be set below the initial indications.



This strong demand reflects investor confidence in the group's business model, its LEAP | 28 strategy and its credit profile, with the issue expected to be rated A3 by Moody's.



The proceeds will be used for the company's general corporate purposes in line with its strategy. The bonds will be listed on Euronext Paris as of October 1, 2025.